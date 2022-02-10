Who is Brandon Bills, DaniLeigh’s brother?

Brandon Bills, DaniLeigh’s brother, who is he?

DaniLeigh, a singer, and DaBaby, a rapper, were involved in a public feud.

When the news of their breakup broke, DaBaby, DaniLeigh, and her brother Brandon all took to Instagram to vent their frustrations.

Brandon Curiel, DaniLeigh’s older brother, is a musician who performs under the stage name Brandon Bills.

Brandon Bills is a rapper who was born in 1992, two years after DaniLeigh.

Brandon and DaniLeigh grew up together in Miami, Florida, and have always shared a passion for music.

During the drama between his younger sister and the father of her child, DaBaby, in November of 2021, Brandon stepped in to defend her.

Brandon warned DaBaby on his Instagram story, “KEEP MY FAMILY OUT YA MOUTH INTERNET GANGSTA.”

His remark came after DaBaby and DaniLeigh’s shocking breakup, which was widely documented on social media.

Brandon responded to DaBaby’s allegations that DaniLeigh’s family had disowned their child and that the singer’s family had never met their newborn.

“You gon’ catch this one-on-one fade when you come to the west coast bro, which I know you’ll be out here,” Brandon wrote on Instagram.

“Watch what happens between you and me,” he continued.

I’m curious to see how much of a thug you are.

How much of a true gentleman are you?”

Brandon ended his Instagram replies by challenging DaBaby to a fight and refuting DaBaby’s claims that DaniLeigh’s family had disowned her and their newborn child.

The two performers’ splitsville antics in November 2021 reached a boiling point months later.

On February 10, 2022, video footage of DaBaby and Brandon Bills fighting surfaced on the internet.

The two are seen physically assaulting each other at a bowling alley in the video, with members of DaBaby’s entourage assisting him.

DaniLeigh responded to the news on her Instagram page after the viral video went viral.

“Lame as hell!!!! Running up on my brother on some slick a** floors with 56 of ya boys while he’s alone and not even touching him!!!” the singer said.

“Lame and so sad!!! I pray this stops now!!! BC this is my family! and I have a daughter to raise!” she continued.

“It’s too bad.”

