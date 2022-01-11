Who is Cancer’s soulmate, and who does he or she find sexually appealing?

Cancers, who are born between June 22nd and July 22nd, are natural givers and healers who excel as educators.

Cancers are highly sensitive and, as a result, have strong boundaries. They are known for the emotional depth that comes with being a water sign.

Cancers are prone to falling in love because of their sensitive nature.

While it may be easy for a Cancer to open up and become comfortable with them, they have a harder time doing so with others.

They’ll get along best with someone who can either ground them or match their desire for a passionate romance beneath their unwillingness to open up to others.

Cancer is most compatible with the signs Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, and Pisces.

Cancer is most compatible with Taurus, who is practical and grounded.

Taurus must approach romance with seriousness, allowing Cancer to feel at ease and trust them.

Cancer’s emotional strength will clash with Taurus’ physical tenderness in this relationship.

Cancer craves reassurance and presence in a relationship, and Virgo’s practicality can help bring Cancer’s head out of the clouds and back to reality.

Pisces and Cancer, both water signs, form a very romantic relationship with a strong sexual bond.

They are both naturally nurturing and caring, and they look after each other in all the right emotional ways.

Cancer may benefit from Scorpio’s assistance in breaking through its shell.

Despite the fact that they are both water signs, Scorpio has a loud personality and may take up too much space for Cancer.

However, if approached correctly, this could be an excellent pairing for Cancer to learn how to manage their emotions.

