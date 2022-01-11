Who is Capricorn’s soulmate, and who are Capricorns attracted to sexually?

This earth sign, which is born between December 21st and January 20th, is known for being a serious, responsible friend.

Capricorns, while not attention seekers, are proud of their hobbies and professions and prefer to be respected rather than admired.

Capricorns are self-disciplined and thrive on structure and organization.

They do not fall in love easily due to their drive and independence, and instead require a significant amount of time together to develop feelings.

Taurus and Virgo, as well as Scorpio and Pisces, are earth signs that go well with Capricorn.

Capricorn and Taurus, both pragmatists, get along swimmingly.

They are both level-headed and prioritize their own needs, and they thrive together because of mutual admiration and respect.

However, when they get close, they learn to unwind and enjoy themselves.

Both Virgo and Capricorn are earth signs who work hard and keep their feet on the ground.

They are forward-thinking individuals who value their relationships.

This is a couple that will thrive as long as they devote as much attention to each other as they do to their goals.

Scorpio is just as cautious as Capricorn, but they aren’t afraid to express themselves, which Capricorn may find appealing.

They both want to be the best at whatever they do, which leads to a strong sexual bond.

Around dreamy, emotional Pisces, Capricorn’s methodical and rational mind is at ease.

Because of their differences, they have a fun sexual relationship as well as an intensely intimate connection resulting from a mutual awakening of their hidden sides.

On the surface, this appears to be an unusual pairing, but it could be a match made in heaven.

Do you have a story you’d like to share with The US Sun team?

Call 212 416 4552 or send an email to [email protected]

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.