Who is cast in the Yellowstone spinoff 1883?

The prequel to YELLOWSTONE, which first aired on Paramount Network in 2018, is now available.

Many country music stars will be pleased with who is turning off their microphones to spend some time on the big screens in the prequel to Yellowstone, titled 1883, which has been announced.

The new spinoff’s cast includes the following actors:

Shea Brennan, a tough and attractive cowboy, will be played by Sam Elliott, 77.

Elliott is a well-known American actor who has appeared in films such as A Star Is Born, Road House, The Big Lebowski, and The Hero.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” Elliot said of his role in the project, according to Parade.

“I believe the western genre appeals to both of us.

The classic battles of man vs. man, man vs. nature, and man vs. himself.

In 1883, it’s all there, and I’m honored to be a part of it.”

James Dutton, the patriarch of Yellowstone’s Dutton family, will be played by Tim McGraw, 54, a country music star.

McGraw is best known for his work in the music industry, but he has dabbled in the acting world before.

McGraw has been acting since 1992, and his most notable roles include Tomorrowland, The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and Flicka.

McGraw told Parade, “This is a true dream job.”

“Taylor [Sheridan] has a way of telling stories that brilliantly creates epic dramas and family sagas with such depth and creativity.”

“It’s so exciting to be able to bring the Duttons to life,” he continued. “As a kid growing up riding horses, you dream about dream jobs like this, and I’m just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

McGraw’s wife of 25 years, Faith Hill, 54, a well-known country music star, will also be in attendance.

Hill will portray Margaret Dutton, the matriarch of the Dutton family of Yellowstone.

Hill has never really dabbled in acting before, but she has had a lot of success in the music industry, with over 40 million albums sold around the world.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Hill told Parade.

“Bringing such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life is an absolute dream.”

Working with Taylor [Sheridan] and his entire team is an honor and a privilege for me.”

