Who Is Chaney Jones, the Kim Kardashian Lookalike Seen With Kanye West? Here Are 5 Things You Should Know About Him.

Some of Kanye West’s fans noticed a striking resemblance between Chaney Jones and his estranged wife, Kim Kardashian, after the two were spotted spending time together.

West, 44, invited Jones to a Donda 2 listening party in Los Angeles on Monday, February 7.

In an all-black catsuit ensemble, the Instagram influencer channeled Kardashian, 41.

Kendall Jenner, Travis Scott, Drake, and Offset were among those who attended the event, according to a source who spoke exclusively to Us Weekly.

Jones previously posted an Instagram photo with the caption “his muse,” which was later discovered by eagle-eyed fans. The public outing comes after the Yeezy designer chastised the Skims founder for not involving him in important parenting decisions.

“SINCE THIS IS MY FIRST DIVORCE, WHAT SHOULD I DO ABOUT MY DAUGHTER BEING PUT ON TIK TOK AGAINST MY WILL?” West wrote on Instagram on Friday, February 4, after previously expressing concerns about North, 8, having a social media account.

Since their split, the beauty mogul has accused the musician of making “constant attacks” online against her.

“As the primary provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity in whatever medium she chooses with adult supervision — because it makes her happy,” Kardashian wrote on Instagram the same day.

“I’d like to handle all matters concerning our children privately, and I’m hoping he’ll finally respond to the third attorney he’s had in the last year to resolve any issues amicably.”

West, who has three children with Kardashian: Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2, continued to address his differences with the KKW Beauty founder before deleting all of his social media posts on Sunday, February 6.

In February 2021, after six years of marriage, the California native filed for divorce.

During her divorce, the businesswoman requested to be declared legally single in December 2021.

Kardashian has been dating Pete Davidson since their breakup.

Meanwhile, West is dating Julia Fox, a model whom he met on New Year’s Eve.

Fox, 32,

