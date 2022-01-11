Who is Crystal Hefner and how much money does she have?

HUGH Hefner was a well-known figure who founded Playboy magazine.

Crystal Harris was his most recent wife.

Crystal Hefner, formerly Harris, is a model and television personality who was born on April 29, 1986.

She is best known for being the widow of Hugh Hefner, whom she married in 2012 and married until his death in 2017.

He’s married three times now.

She was named Playboy magazine’s “Co-ed of the Week” for the week of October 30, 2008.

In April 2010, Harris signed a recording deal with Organica Music Group, a Universal Music Group subsidiary headed by record producer Michael Blakey.

In 2012, Harris and Vanessa Bryce, the owner of Veve Glamor Swimwear in Australia, collaborated on a swimsuit collection.

Harris revealed on social media in 2016 that she had been diagnosed with Lyme disease and toxic mold before learning that her issues were also the result of “breast implant illness.”

She claimed the implants gave her “brain fog” and “chronic tiredness,” but she had them removed.

She revealed on Instagram on January 10 that she has changed her mind about her time as a Playboy Playmate.

“As most of you know, I grew my following during my “Playboy” years,” she wrote beneath a photo of herself.

Some photos have a lot of followers.

In a nutshell, sex sells.

“…I deleted all of my old photos and removed everything fake from my body.

I’m more open and vulnerable, and I have a stronger sense of belonging to myself.

“I’m the one who owns me.”

Hugh Hefner’s estimated net worth at the time of his death was around (dollar)50 million.

At the time of his death, he no longer owned the Playboy Mansion and had no rights to the Playboy name.

According to Us Weekly, Harris’ prenuptial agreement prevented her from inheriting Hefner’s fortune after his death.

His fortune was divided among his four children, a university, and a number of charitable organizations.

Regardless, Harris was left with a Hollywood property he had bought for her.

In 2019, she sold it for (dollar)5 million, and according to Celebrity Net Worth, she is worth this much.

In 2008, Hefner and Harris met at the Playboy Mansion for a Halloween party.

At the time, Harris was 22 years old and Hefner was 82 years old.

After that, the two began dating, and Harris joined the cast of The Girls Next Door, a reality show about Hefner’s girlfriends who lived next door to him.

In the year 2010, Hefner and his…

