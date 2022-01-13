Who is Dancing on Ice 2022’s Kimberly Wyatt?

KIMBERLEY Wyatt rose to prominence as a member of the Pussycat Dolls, a chart-topping pop band.

She’s since become a household name, and she’ll be competing in Dancing On Ice 2022.

Kimberly Kaye Wyatt is 39 years old, having been born on February 4, 1982.

She is an actress, singer, dancer, choreographer, and television personality from the United States.

She was born in Missouri and moved to the United Kingdom for love.

Kim is best known for being a member of the Pussycat Dolls with Nicole Scherzinger.

She first joined the band in 2003, but left in 2010 before the group’s 2019 reunion.

In September 2013, Kimberley married British model Max Rogers.

Prior to their engagement, they had been dating for almost two years.

On February 22, 2014, the couple exchanged vows.

Max and Kimberly have three children together.

Willow, their daughter, was born on December 2, 2014.

Maple Lyla, their second daughter, was born on August 24, 2017, and her third and final child was born on October 12, 2019.

It was revealed that she had been sterilised at the age of 37 and that her husband Max would be having a vasectomy just a few weeks after the birth of her third child, a boy, only a few weeks after the birth of her third child, a boy.

Kimberly has become a well-known face on British television.

Until 2014, she served as a judge on the talent show Got To Dance for five years.

In 2015, the pretty blonde proved her culinary prowess by winning the BBC’s Celebrity MasterChef series.

She also participated in The Jump and All Star Driving School.

She also appeared in the series Almost Never in 2019 and as one of the Taking the Next Step experts from 2016 to 2017.

Kimberley appeared on Celebrity MasterChef in 2021.