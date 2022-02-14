Who is Dani Soares’ father?

The father of Dani Soares’ baby is a hot topic among fans of the reality TV show Below Deck Sailing Yacht.

So far, here’s what we’ve learned.

Dani shared the news of her daughter’s birth on Instagram on May 29, 2021.

She had only been pregnant for a month when she made the announcement.

“She’s here,” the 33-year-old wrote.

She’s flawless.

And we’re attempting to make sense of it all.

“We’re both healthy and content.”

“I appreciate your help.”

Later, on her one-week birthday in June 2021, Dani shared a photo of her baby girl.

Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux, a star of the Below Deck Sailing Yacht, revealed in January 2022 that he was the father of Soares’ child.

His announcement comes eight months after Lilly Rose’s birth.

“As the year 2021 drew to a close,” Cerza-Lanaux told People.

In the year 2022, a new year begins with high hopes and optimism.

My social media silence was planned and much needed.

“I used that time to concentrate on what was most important to me and my mental health,” he explained.

“I can’t let the year 2022 pass without announcing some wonderful news.”

It was no small feat to conduct an international DNA test a few years ago.

Sweet and lovely Lilly rose is my daughter, and I’m delighted to say so.”

Fans had been waiting for his announcement for months.

On the Below Deck reunion show, which aired at the end of June 2021, Dani spoke about her relationship with JL.

“He [JL] thinks it’s not his child, he doesn’t want to have anything to do with it,” Dani said when asked how JL reacted to her pregnancy by Cohen.

Dani told Cohen that when she told JL she was pregnant, he was supportive at first, but then things changed.

@IAmDaniSoares addressed the rumors that Jean-Luc was her daughter’s father during the (hashtag)BelowDeckSailing reunion: “I only slept with one guy.” (hashtag)WWHLpic.twitter.comXichi4aX1m

“Things changed around December, and he became uninterested, and then on January 1st, I received a message that said, ‘Don’t go around telling everyone I’m the father of this child.’

I’d also like a DNA test.”

JL’s mother allegedly made a “horrible comment” about Dani on the internet, according to Dani.

JL did not attend the reunion, but in a separate interview with Cohen, he discussed Dani.

“If this is my child, I want to be a part of that child’s life every single day as much as I can for the rest of her little life or for his life,” JL claimed he told Dani.

@CerzaLanaux of @BelowDeckSailing shared his side of the story about whether or not he’s…

