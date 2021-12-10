Who Is Dr. Grey on ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Who Is Dr. Grey From ‘Grey’s Anatomy’?

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premieres a new episode on December 1st.

Dr. Lynn Chen, played by Lynn Chen, is number nine on the list.

Michelle Lin is back on ABC’s medical drama.

Because the actor was recently promoted to recurring status, it appears that viewers will see a lot more from the character.

So, who exactly is Dr.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Head of Plastic Surgery from Grey’s Anatomy.

You may have seen Chen in one of her previous projects before Grey’s Anatomy Season 18.

Dr. Who’s actor

Mrs. Lin has shown up.

Mimi in Shameless and Wong in The Affair.

Her voice can also be heard in an episode of Big Mouth on Netflix.

In 2020, Chen will make her directorial debut with I Will Make You Mine.

Chen can be found on Instagram as @mslynnchen for Grey’s Anatomy fans.

In advance of the Dec.

The actor also shared a photo with James Pickens Jr. from the season 9 episode.

(Doctor)

Sylvia Kwan (Dr. Richard Webber), Richard Webber, Richard Webber, Richard Webber, Richard Webber, Richard Webber

Jake Borelli (Dr. Mabel Tseng), Mabel Tseng, Mabel Tseng, Mabel Tseng, M

Chandra Wilson (Dr. Levi Schmitt) and Levi Schmitt

Miranda Bailey is a fictional character.

“No one takes a selfie like @therealjamespickens – such steady arms!!! Excited to be back on @greysabc tonight,” Chen captioned the photo of herself and her Grey’s Anatomy co-stars.

Nobody does selfies like @therealjpickjr – such steady arms!!! Looking forward to returning to @GreysABC tonight. pic.twitter.comQNeK45rOVS

In case you need a refresher, here’s a link to Dr.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 premiered with Lin in the first episode.

The surgeon was interviewed by the Grey Sloan team for the position of new Head of Plastic Surgery after Dr.

The departure of Jackson Avery (Jesse Williams) and the physician shortage resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic

But, at first, Dr.

Lin was concerned about the locals.

In the pilot, Dr.

Lin informed Bailey and Richard that the residents were not in the appropriate location.

Dr.

He was adamant about bringing them up to speed, according to Lin.

Richard has been working with the residents for the first few episodes, and it appears that they are making significant progress.

Will it, however, be sufficient to entice Dr.

According to Variety, the new character “teaches by doing…

