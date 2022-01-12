Who is Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie Wright?

What is the name of Eazy-E’s daughter, Ebie Wright?

Eazy E, a DECEASED hip hop music icon, was a member of the rap group NWA.

He is survived by his 11 children, including his daughter Ebie Wright, in addition to his rap legacy.

Eazy-E fathered 11 children with eight different women before his life came to an end tragically.

Tracy Jernagin, the mother of his daughter Ebie Wright, was one of those women.

Ebie, like her famous father, is an accomplished musician in her own right.

In 2016, Ebie launched a KickStarter campaign to raise funds for a documentary she planned to call A Ruthless Scandal.

The attempt failed.

The E! Network announced a new reality show, Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, in December 2021.

The show follows the children of famous people as they work on a ranch in Colorado.

Ebie Wright, the daughter of a well-known musician, is one of the cast members of the E! reality show.

Taylor Hasselhoff, Jasmin Lawrence, Myles O’Neal, Harry James Thornton, Hana Giraldo, and Redmond Parker, to name a few, are among the other cast members.

On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, the show will premiere on E!

Ebie Wright uses Instagram and Twitter to promote Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules and her other projects.

She’s created a slew of social media posts to promote her upcoming appearance on the show.

Ebie has 125,000 followers on Instagram.

She shared a series of photos with the cast of Relatively Famous on Tuesday, January 4.

“The New Kids on the Block… or Ranch rather,” she wrote in the caption.

Set your calendars now for the premiere of a new E! series on Wednesday, January 12th… and prepare to be entertained.

“Wow, what a ride.”