Who Is Echo From Marvel Comics’ ‘Hawkeye’?

Who Is Echo In Marvel Comics’ ‘Hawkeye’?

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has a new character thanks to Hawkeye.

Maya Lopez, aka Echo, makes her first appearance at the end of episode 2, “Hide and Seek,” and will play a key role in Clint Barton’s story.

But, in Marvel comics, who is Echo, and how does she fit into the larger MCU?

Maya Lopez made her debut in Daredevil Vol.

Maya’s father is killed by the villain Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, when she is a child in the year 2 (hashtag)9.

Fisk adopts Maya and raises her as his own daughter, fulfilling her father’s dying wish.

She realizes how corrupt Fisk is and shoots him after falling in love with Matt Murdock and nearly killing Daredevil.

Maya is of Native American ancestry and was born deaf.

She, on the other hand, has exceptional photographic reflexes and is an accomplished fighter and athlete.

Echo takes on the Ronin persona in later reboots, fighting alongside the Avengers and even being brainwashed by the Hand.

Moon Knight, Captain Marvel, and Clint Barton are among her friends.

Maya takes the Phoenix’s power and transforms into the superpowered Thunderbird in the Enter the Phoenix crossover.

Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) are kidnapped and held captive by the Tracksuit Mafia in the second episode of Hawkeye.

In connection with the Ronin suit, the two are restrained and interrogated.

After Thanos’ blip vanished his family, Clint adopted Ronin’s assassin persona.

Clint put Ronin to sleep after the Blip was reversed.

However, as seen in episode 1, Kate purchases the Ronin costume from a black-market auction and dons it before battling a slew of bad guys.

The Tracksuit Mafia, who have a grudge against Ronin, now believes Kate is the killer.

Maya (Alaqua Cox) is seen in the back room of the mafia’s lair, and she appears to be in charge, while Clint and Kate try to explain.

For the time being, Maya may appear to be a villain.

However, as the series progresses, she will most likely adopt her superhero persona.

There’s a good chance she’ll show up because of her comic book connections to the Avengers, the Skrull, and Captain Marvel…

