Who Is Elric Kane From ‘Dexter: New Blood’? You’ve Seen Him Before

You’ve Seen Elric Kane Before on ‘Dexter: New Blood’

In Dexter: New Blood, the revival of Showtime’s hit crime drama Dexter, which followed a forensics expert with a double life as a serial killer, several mysteries are unraveling.

The revival follows Dexter Morgan’s life in the years after he faked his death and fled to a small town in Upstate New York, where he was discovered.

He now goes by the name Jim Lindsay, a firearms dealer, but he’s always on the verge of being discovered.

However, one of the most recent questions concerns the identity of Elric Kane, a man with apparent ties to Kurt Caldwell.

Answers will undoubtedly be revealed in a subsequent episode, but for now, here’s what we know about him.

[Warning: This article contains Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 spoilers.]

Dexter (Michael C Hall) hadn’t killed anyone in almost a decade when Dexter: New Blood premiered.

However, he slipped after learning that local loudmouth Matt Caldwell had murdered five people and gotten away with it.

Matt was the son of the powerful and intimidating Kurt Caldwell (Clancy Brown), which he was unaware of at the time.

Kurt is the proprietor of the neighborhood truck stop and appears to be a good citizen.

But, in an unexpected twist, he turned out to be a serial killer as well.

Kurt has preyed on women who are transients or runaways for decades.

He kidnaps them and holds them captive for a few days under video surveillance before releasing them into the woods, where he chases and hunts them down.

Dexter goes after Kurt after learning he’s the one responsible for the missing women in Iron Lake, oblivious to the fact that Kurt is also after him for murdering his son.

Fans of ‘Dexter’ are praising the revival, except for one flaw that they can’t overlook.

In Dexter: New Blood Episode 7, Dexter was snooping around in Kurt’s office when he came across an envelope with Elric’s name on it.

Elric isn’t aware of it, but he appears to be the same person who checked into that New York City hotel as Matt.

He’s also the one who kidnapped Dexter and gave Harrison the envelope for his father.

Dexter is taken to a remote location in the trailer for Dexter: New Blood Episode 8, where he mulls over ways to elude his captor and return to Harrison.

He departs for…

