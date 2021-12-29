Who is Emma Willis and how much money does she have?

What is Emma Willis’ net worth?

EMMA Willis has established herself as one of the most in-demand television and radio hosts in the United Kingdom.

Away from the cameras, the busy broadcaster lives with her handsome husband Matt and their three children in a cozy home.

Emma Willis was born in Birmingham, England, on March 18, 1976.

The blonde beauty is a popular radio and television host.

She is known for hosting The Voice UK, The Voice Kids, and Cooking With The Stars, among other shows.

Emma worked as a model for a number of major brands before becoming a presenter, including Marie Claire, Elle, Vogue, GAP, and Chanel.

Her big break came in 2002, when she was hired by MTV to host a show.

Emma was stunned when she learned that she has a murderous relative during an appearance on Who Do You Think You Are? in July 2017.

Emma has been raking in the dough after a string of successful TV shows.

Her net worth is estimated to be (dollar)8 million (£5.8 million).

Matt Willis of Busted, her husband, is also doing well.

Matt is said to be worth (dollar)$18 million (£13 million).

Emma’s first big presenting job was with MTV in 2002, and she then went on to guest host CD:UK, This Morning, and Loose Women.

Emma had made a name for herself in the television world by 2014, co-presenting shows like the ITV2 spin-off series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW! and the ITV2 spin-off series I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! NOW!

After producers believed she was the true successor to Davina McCall, she replaced Brian Dowling as the host of Big Brother.

Emma was named the host of The Voice UK and The Voice Kids in 2015.

When singer Michael Buble was forced to withdraw from the Brit Awards 2017 due to his young son’s cancer diagnosis, Emma was drafted in to co-host the event.

She co-hosted This Morning with her BB partner Rylan Clark-Neal during Easter 2018, filling in for Holly and Phil while they were on vacation.

She began her training for a show called Delivering Babies on the W Channel in October 2018 at Princess Alexandra Hospital’s busy maternity ward.

Emma – now a fully qualified Maternity Care Assistant – featured families who had to change all of their birthing plans during the 2020 pandemic in the third series, which aired in 2021.

The Circle, another of her shows, is set to return in 2021.

In 2021, she and comedian Tom Allen were announced as co-hosts of Cooking With The Stars.

Emma is married to Matt Willis, a musician she met while working for MTV and began dating…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.