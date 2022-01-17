Who is Georgia on Too Hot To Handle?

Who is Georgia from Too Hot To Handle?

The new season of Netflix’s Too Hot To Handle is set to be even more raunchy than the previous one.

It’s no surprise that fans are looking forward to season three’s steamy antics, given the show’s popularity in the first two seasons. Here’s what we know about contestant Georgia Hassarati…

Georgia, a 26-year-old Australian, has joined the cast of Too Hot To Handle’s third season.

She is a midwifery student from Brisbane, but her Instagram suggests she is used to the influencer lifestyle.

She’s a self-described “serial ghoster,” which means she gets bored easily and moves on quickly, which could add to the retreat’s tension.

Georgia could be the breakout reality sensation from this year’s series, with a whopping 72.9k Instagram followers already.

Georgia is only the show’s second Australian cast member, following Harry Jowser’s appearance in the first season.

Her Instagram photo of her posing with former THTH star Chloe Veitch demonstrates that she has already assimilated into the circle.

Georgia declares that she adores bad boys, particularly those who resemble Justin Bieber.

She intends to meet anyone who has his features – blonde, toned, and tattooed – in the hopes of finding her dream JB look-alike at the retreat.

She also enjoys nothing more than traveling the world and leaving a trail of broken hearts in her wake, so any boys who are interested in her should be wary.

The Australian already has a sizable Instagram following and has signed several brand deals before the show even premieres.

Her Instagram posts reveal that she has collaborated with several brands, including The Kind Collective Australia and Glassons.

It also reveals that she is living the influencer dream, traveling to places like Dubai and Bali.

@georgiahassarati is her Instagram account.

The third season of Too Hot To Handle will premiere on January 19, 2021.

On Netflix, all of the episodes will be available to watch right away.