Who is in Kevin Hart’s True Story cast?

In Kevin Hart’s True Story, who is in the cast?

Fans of comedian Kevin Hart will see him in a new light when he stars in the gritty Netflix series True Story.

In this limited series, the Hollywood star is joined by a slew of A-list celebrities.

As stand-up comedian Kid, Kevin leads the cast of True Story.

His character has an on-stage persona that is eerily similar to the actor’s own, performing sets to sold-out arenas across the country.

Kevin is best known for his comedy films such as Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and others.

In addition, the actor will star in the Netflix film Fatherhood, which will be released in 2021.

Wesley plays Carlton, the kid’s older brother.

His character’s life has been marked by a lack of success, with his most recent business venture being a struggling restaurant.

Of course, Wesley is best known for his work on the Blade series.

White Men Can’t Jump, a hit film from the 1990s, is one of the actor’s other credits.

Billie is played by Tawny Newsome, who previously appeared in Space Force and Star Trek: Lower Decks.

The actress portrays a writer who is working on material for Kid to perform but is frustrated by his lack of recognition.

Tawny is also a member of the band Four Lost Souls and sings in it.

Gene, Kid’s obsessive fan, is played by Theo in this role.

Aside from True Story, Army of the Dead is the rising star’s most popular show to date.

In addition to Sons of Anarchy, the actor is well-known.

Todd, Kid’s manager, is replaced by Paul.

Aside from True Story, the actor is best known for the TV series Prison Break.

Memoirs of a Geisha was one of his many film roles.

Kid’s trusted friend Herschel is played by Will.

Obviously, the actor is best known for his role in the film Black Lightening.

Love Is is another film in which Will is well-known.

Billy Dee Williams plays one of Kid’s gang members.

The actor’s most well-known role was in the blockbuster film Titanic, which he starred in in 1998.

Billy is also known for his role in the horror film Dead Calm.

On November 24, 2021, Netflix released True Story.

You can binge watch all seven episodes of the series at once.

Season 2 is currently unknown, as Netflix refers to it as a Limited Series.