Who is in the ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 6 Cast?

Fans of Better Call Saul, it’s almost time for the finale.

According to reports, the hit series created by Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould will return in 2022 for its sixth and final season.

It’s expected to be chock-full of surprises and twists, as it not only answers questions left unanswered in the previous episode, but also connects and progresses beyond the Breaking Bad timeline.

As a result, we may see characters from that period for the first time.

So, who will be in Season 6 of Better Call Saul? Here’s what we know so far.

The final season is expected to wrap up Saul Goodman’s transformation and reveal what happens when he abandons that persona.

Those who watched Breaking Bad know he’ll flee New Mexico for Nebraska, where he’ll work as a Cinnabon manager under the name Gene Takovic.

But what happens to him after that is unknown.

The character’s actor, Bob Odenkirk, previously stated that he was not aware of all the details.

He waited as long as he could to read the entire script because he was a big fan of the show.

However, he anticipated a great deal of violence.

“I’ve heard that in Season 6, the wheels come off and it explodes in a million directions,” he told Collider.

“That sounds like there’s a lot of violence, but I can’t say for sure.”

“We have a discussion, and my point of view is that Walter White became an angry, broken version of himself,” he continued.

I’m wondering if it’s possible to write — because I like the guy — if it’s possible to give Jimmy McGill a better ending, a better place to end in than where he began.

“However, I’m not sure if they’ll do that.”

Characters like Kim Wexler and Nacho Varga were also concerned by his comments.

“Anything could be the case,” Odenkirk told The Hollywood Reporter.

Season 6 of ‘Better Call Saul’ is ‘out of control,’ according to an actor on the show.

While filming continues, Michael Mando (Nacho Varga) spoke with Dan Allen Gaming Clips about the upcoming season.

He told the interviewer that “everyone” is returning for the final episodes.

Aside from him and Odenkirk, the comments suggest that Rhea Seehorn (Kim Wexler), Jonathan Banks (Mike Ehrmantraut), Gus…

