Who is in the cast of Marry Me?

Who’s in the cast of Marry Me?

Marry Me, a romantic comedy starring a star-studded cast, will be released on February 14th, just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The film, which will be released in theaters on February 11, is based on the same-named graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.

According to the trailer released in anticipation of the film, the cast includes a slew of well-known names.

Jennifer Lopez plays Kat Valdez, a superstar whose romantic life is shattered by a shocking cheating scandal.

On the accompanying soundtrack, the triple threat performer also sings a few songs.

Owen Wilson, who is known for his numerous hit movies, is cast opposite JLo.

The Grand Budapest Hotel, The Royal Tenenbaums, Shanghai Noon, Armageddon, and Wedding Crashers are among Wilson’s blockbusters.

Maluma makes his on-screen acting debut in Marry Me, playing the philandering fiancé of Jennifer Lopez’s character.

Maluma is well-known in the music industry.

Que Chimba, Hawaii, Medellin, and Felices Los 4 are some of his most popular songs.

Michelle Buteau also appears in the romantic comedy starring JLo.

Always Be My Maybe, Isn’t It Romantic?, and Someone Great are some of Buteau’s other films.

Sarah Silverman plays Wilson’s character’s friend in Marry Me, and she plays an important role in how he ends up tangled up with Lopez’s character.

Silverman appeared in Wreck It Ralph, A Million Ways to Die in the West, and School of Rock, among other films.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma performed a special concert to promote the film’s soundtrack in support of Marry Me.

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma Live premiered on Peacock on February 8 and was streamed via Peacock’s TikTok account.

Peacock will begin streaming the rom-com in its entirety on February 11th.

On the same day, the film will be released in theaters, on the E! Network, and on Telemundo.

Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson star in their second film, Marry Me.

Anaconda, a 1997 adventure-horror film, starred the two stars as well.

Selena, Hustlers, Maid in Manhattan, Shall We Dance?, and Out of Sight are among Lopez’s many films.

Lopez’s net worth was estimated to be (dollar)400 million by CelebrityNetWorth based on her acting and music careers.

