Who is in the cast of Netflix’s Archive 81?

Who is in the Netflix series Archive 81’s cast?

Archive 81, a podcast-turned-TV series on NETFLIX, premiered in January 2022.

Here’s what we know about the cast so far.

Archive 81 is a horror series created by Rebecca Sonnenshine and based on a podcast with the same name that was released on January 14, 2022.

Mamoudou Athie was born in Mauritania and raised in Maryland before moving to New York to study acting at the William Esper Studio.

He began his acting career in 2015, appearing in guest roles on a variety of TV shows and films.

Athie was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series after starring as Jerome in Cake in 2019.

Dan Turner is a “traumatized media archivist” hired to restore VHS tapes from the 1990s.

Dina Shihabi, a Saudi Arabian native, began taking dance lessons as a child and frequently appeared in school plays as she grew up.

Dina moved to New York when she was 18 and was accepted into both the Juilliard and NYU Graduate Acting programs.

She first appeared on screen in 2011, and her first lead role in a Netflix series was in 2019.

Melody Pendras, her character, is a graduate student in the 1990s who is working on an archeological documentary.

Evan is a native of Pennsylvania who graduated from Neshaminy High School in 2001 and attended Temple University to study baseball and theater.

Evan made his Broadway debut in 2011 and made his big screen debut three years later in X-Men: Days of Future Past.

Evan is also the founder of Rooster Films, a production company based in New York.

Melody’s mysterious neighbor on Archive 81 is Samuel Spare.

Julia Chan, a native of England, studied at both University College London and Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

During her college years, Chan was a regular at the American Repertory Theater, and she went on to earn her Master’s degree from the New School of Drama in New York in 2010.

Chan has since starred in a number of films and television shows, including hosting The Great Canadian Baking Show alongside Dan Levy in 2017 and 2018.

Melody’s best friend and roommate, Anabelle Cho, appears in the series.

Ariana Neal, a rising star from Illinois, is now based in Atlanta, according to IMDb.

She’s been in commercials and movies since she was five years old, and she’s also a trained musician.

Jess, her character, is a teen who helps the residents of the Visser, the apartment complex featured in Archive 81.

