Who is in the cast of The Eternals?

The Eternals, a star-studded film from Marvel Studios, was released in theaters in November 2021.

Fans are anticipating the film’s release on Disney(plus) on January 12, 2022.

The Black Knight, also known as Dane Whitman, will be played by Kit Harington.

Kit is known as Jon Snow to Game of Thrones fans.

Pompeii, Seventh Son, and Spooks: The Greater Good are among his other big screen appearances.

Angelina Jolie will play Thena, a fierce Eternal warrior who can create any weapon out of cosmic energy and forms a close bond with Gilgamesh over centuries.

Jolie is a household name in Hollywood, thanks to her role in Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.

She went on to star in films such as Sky Captain And The World Of Tomorrow, Alexander, Mr and Mrs Smith, The Good Shepherd, A Mighty Heart, and Changeling, the latter of which won her critical acclaim.

Ikaris, the tactical leader of the Eternals, can fly, project cosmic energy beams from his eyes, and has superhuman strength, is played by Richard Madden.

He is best known for his roles as Robb Stark in HBO’s Game of Thrones for the first three seasons and Sergeant David Budd in BBC’s The Bodyguard.

He also appeared in the Disney romantic fantasy film Cinderella as Prince Kit and the Elton John biopic Rocketman as music manager John Reid.

Kingo, played by Kumail Nanjiani, is an Eternal with the ability to project cosmic energy projectiles from his hands.

He is best known for his role as Dinesh in HBO’s Silicon Valley comedy series.

Nanjiani also starred in and co-wrote the romantic comedy The Big Sick.

Makkari, played by Lauren Ridloff, is an Eternal who scouts planets using her cosmically enhanced super-speed.

Ridloff is best known for her portrayal of Connie in the television series The Walking Dead.

She also starred in Sound of Metal, which won an Academy Award.

Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, is an Eternal and a brilliant cosmic-powered inventor who secretly aids humanity’s technological advancement.

Brian Tyree Henry is best known for his role in Donald Glover’s FX series Atlanta as Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles.

Brian was also in the films Widows and If Beale Street Could Talk, so you might recognize him.

Salma Hayek portrays Ajak, the Eternals’ wise and spiritual leader.

Hayek rose to prominence as Frida Kahlo in the film Frida.

She’s been in films like Grown Ups, Tale of Tales, The Hitman’s Bodyguard, and Like a Boss since then.

Gilgamesh is played by Don Lee, the strongest Eternal who can project a cosmic energy exoskeleton.

