Who is in the cast of The Mitchells vs. the Machines?

Who is in the cast of the animated film The Mitchells vs. the Machines?

The animated film has been nominated for an Oscar in the category of Animated Feature Film in 2022.

On April 23, 2021, the critically acclaimed and commercially successful film was released, telling the story of the Mitchell family working together to prevent a robot apocalypse.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is an animated film set in the future that features family situations, a robot apocalypse, and personal growth. It was released on April 23, 2021.

Films like Pixar’s WALL-E and Walt Disney Pictures’ Big Hero 6 have sparked debate about robots and their potential.

The Mitchells vs. the Machine, a Netflix original film, jumps on the robot bandwagon.

The film revolves around the reconciliation of family, the power of technology, and humorous lines throughout the plot, starring Katie Mitchell, an aspiring filmmaker, and Rick Mitchell, an anti-tech father.

The film’s inclusion of beautiful animation, excellent voice acting, humor, and LGBT representation drew a large audience and earned it an Oscar nomination.

Many talented actors lend their voices to the film, including:

Abbi Jacobson is a comedian, writer, actress, illustrator, and producer best known for co-creating and co-starring in Comedy Central’s Broad City.

Danny McBride is an actor, comedian, and writer best known for his role in the film Eastbound and Down.

Maya Rudolph is an actress, comedian, and singer who has appeared on Saturday Night Live and in a number of supporting roles, including in the film 50 First Dates.

Rianda is a cartoonist, director, writer, and voice actor who is best known for his work on the animated series Gravity Falls.

Eric André is a stand-up comedian, actor, and producer who is best known for his Adult Swim comedy series The Eric Andre Show.

Olivia Colman is an English actress who has won numerous awards, including the Academy Award, the Golden Globe Award, and the Primetime Emmy Award.

Fred Armisen is a comedian, actor, writer, producer, and musician who is best known for his appearances on Saturday Night Live.

Actor, comedian, and writer Beck Bennett is best known for his eight seasons on Saturday Night Live.

John Legend is a well-known musician who has written numerous songs, including All of Me, which reached number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 in 2014.

Chrissy Teigen is an American model and television personality who made her debut in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Blake Griffin is a basketball player who currently plays for the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets.

Conan O’Brien is a comedian, television host, and producer best known for his show Conan.

Doug the Pug is a dog from Nashville, Tennessee, who rose to fame thanks to social media and has won a number of awards.

Currently, the film is Netflix’s most popular animated film.

In just the first 28 days, 53 million households watched it, and it continues to receive positive feedback.

The film is praised for its witty dialogue and excellent…

