Who is in the cast of the prequel to Yellowstone, 1883?

The prequel to Paramount’s hit drama series Yellowstone, 1883 premiered in December 2021.

Famous country singers and Oscar-winning actors star in the prequel, which follows the Dutton family as they flee poverty and embark on a journey across the Great Plains.

The cast of 1883 includes well-known actors and celebrity country singers, as well as some newcomers.

The following people make up the cast:

Sam Elliott, 77, plays Shea Brennan, a tough and handsome cowboy.

Elliott is a well-known American actor who has appeared in films such as A Star Is Born, Road House, The Big Lebowski, and The Hero.

“It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer,” Elliot said of his role in the project, according to Parade.

“I believe the western genre speaks to both of us clearly.”

“The classic man-versus-man, man-versus-nature, and man-versus-self battles.

In 1883, it’s all there, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

Tim McGraw, 54, plays James Dutton, the patriarch of Yellowstone’s Dutton family.

McGraw is best known for his work in music, but he has also dabbled in acting.

McGraw has been acting professionally since 1992, and his most well-known roles include Tomorrowland, The Blind Side, Friday Night Lights, and Flicka.

McGraw told Parade, “This is a true dream job.”

“Taylor [Sheridan] has discovered a way of telling stories that brilliantly creates epic dramas and family sagas with such depth and creativity.”

“The Duttons are fantastic characters, and it’s a dream come true to be able to bring them to life.”

As a kid who grew up riding horses, he dreamed of jobs like this, and he continued, “I am just so excited to work with this amazing cast and crew.”

McGraw will be joined by his 54-year-old wife, Faith Hill, a well-known country music star.

Hill portrays Margaret Dutton, the matriarch of the Dutton family of Yellowstone National Park.

Hill has never dabbled in acting before, but his music has sold over 40 million albums worldwide.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Hill said of her role.

“The Duttons are a formidable family, and bringing such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton to life is an absolute dream.”

“Working with Taylor [Sheridan] and his entire team has humbled and honored me.”

Isabel May, a 21-year-old actress, portrays Elsa Dutton, the teenage daughter of…

