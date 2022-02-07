Who is in the cast of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

Who are the cast members of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City?

Season 2 of BRAVO’s Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs every Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.

Lisa Barlow, Jen Shah, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, and Mary Cosby are among the actresses in the cast.

“The Mormon church is undeniably ingrained in the culture of Salt Lake City,” according to the official show description, “but these women represent a spectrum of religious beliefs ranging from Mormon, Islamic, Jewish, and Pentecostal.”

“Perfection is not an aspiration, but a requirement here.”

“These women have a special bond because of their shared history, but when circles get this small, it’s only a matter of time before ideologies and personalities clash.”

“Whether hitting the slopes, attending Sundance parties, or entertaining the city’s elite, these housewives hold themselves and each other to an extremely high standard and never hold back when things go wrong, but lord knows they are always there for each other when they need it the most.”

People associate the Real Housewives with glamor, catfights, and backstabbing, so Mormon millionaires may not seem like natural candidates for the show.

Andy Cohen, on the other hand, told ET that the cast is perfect for the show.

In February 2020, Cohen told ET, “Expect mountains, expect snow, and expect some Mormons.”

“Would you like to see what a Mormon Housewife looks like? Stay tuned… a production company brought us incredible women, and the cool thing about Salt Lake City is that they’re living these aspirational lives.”

“Looking at the footage, it looks like a fantasy life.

“It’s really cool for me because of the snow, the scenery, and the way of life,” he said.

Lisa Barlow is from New York and now lives in Utah with her husband, John Barlow, who is also her business partner.

They own and operate a tequila distillery, as well as a restaurant, and they are “active Mormons.”

Jack, a pianist and basketball player, and Henry, a pianist and basketball player, are the couple’s two sons.

Heather Gay, who co-owns a cosmetic medical practice and co-hosts the Live Love Lab podcast, joins the show as well.

Jen Shah is the founder of The Shah Squad, a marketing firm based in Utah.

Sharrieff Shah Sr. is the wide receivers coach at the University of Utah.

Meredith Marks, a jewelry designer who works with celebrities like Rihanna and Hannah Brown, is no stranger to celebrity circles.

Her work can be found in Neiman Marcus stores.

Whitney Rose is the founder of the Iris(plus)Beau natural skincare line and the mother of five children.

Mary Cosby is a “Pentecostal First Lady who inherited her family’s empire of churches, restaurants, and more,” according to her online bio, and she’s married to her step-GRANDFATHER.

Salt Lake City’s Real Housewives

