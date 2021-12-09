Who is in the cast of West Side Story, and when will it be released?

Who’s in the cast of West Side Story, and when will it be released?

In the coming months, a MODERN adaptation of the 1957 musical West Side Story will hit theaters.

The plot revolves around forbidden love and rivalry between two teen gangs, the Jets and the Sharks, who come from different ethnic backgrounds.

The cast of 2021’s West Side Story, directed by Steven Spielberg and written by Tony Kushner, includes Angel Elsort, Rachel Zelger, Ariana DeBose, and David Alvarez.

Ansel Elgort, 27, who has starred in blockbuster films such as The Fault in Our Stars, Divergent, Baby Driver, and The Goldfinch, is a Golden Globe-nominated actor who plays Tony in West Side Story.

Rachel Zegler is a 20-year-old newcomer who was still in high school when she was chosen to play Maria in her school’s musical adaptation.

She auditioned for Steven Spielberg’s film and got the part only a few months after she was cast for the role at her school.

She expressed her delight that the film is being released at all, despite the fact that filming ended in early autumn 2019.

The film was originally scheduled to be released in December 2020, before the Covid-19 pandemic.

In an interview with USA Today, Zegler said, “It’s hard to skyrocket you to a place where you can book the next thing when you’re putting all your bets on this one project.”

“It served as a timely reminder that, at the end of the day, we are our own best advocates.”

Ariana DeBose is a Tony Award nominee who has appeared on Broadway in shows such as Hamilton, Pippin, and Summer.

She also appeared in the Netflix original film The Prom and Apple(plus) TV’s Schmigadoon.

Valentina will be played by Rita Moreno, Riff will be played by Mike Faist, Abe will be played by Curtiss Cooke, and Officer Krupke will be played by Brian d’Arcy James.

West Side Story will premiere exclusively in theaters on December 10, 2021, after a two-year gap between the end of filming and the film’s release.

Rita Moreno, Natalie Wood, George Chakiris, and Richard Beymer starred in the 1961 film.

During the Oscars on April 25, 2021, the re-make’s trailer was unveiled.

To give the story a fresh perspective for the next generation, Spielberg chose to remake the classic for Disney.

In a press release, Spielberg said, “I’m so happy that we’ve assembled a cast that reflects the astonishing depth of talent in America’s multifaceted Hispanic community.”

“I am in awe of these young performers’ sheer force of talent, and I am confident that they will bring a new and electrifying energy to a magnificent musical that is more relevant than ever.”

