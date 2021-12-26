Who is in the Encanto cast?

Encanto by DISNEY is a popular musical comedy aimed at families.

The star-studded cast of the animated film lends a hand in bringing the magical characters to life.

Encanto tells the story of the Madrigals, a Colombian family who live in a magical house in the mountains of Encanto.

According to Disney’s website, Encanto’s magic has “blessed every child in the family with a unique gift ranging from super strength to the ability to heal—every child except one, Mirabel (voice of Stephanie Beatriz).”

“However, when Mirabel learns that the Encanto’s magic is in jeopardy, she realizes that she, the only ordinary Madrigal, may be her exceptional family’s last hope.”

The Disney film was released on November 24, 2021, with a Rotten Tomatoes score of 91 percent, a tomatometer score of 93 percent, and an audience score of 93 percent.

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner, wrote the original songs for Encanto, which was directed by Jared Bush and Byron Howard.

The star-studded cast of the animated film includes:

Beatriz is an actress and model from the United States. She is 40 years old.

She has appeared in the NBC comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine as Detective Rosa Diaz and the independent drama Short Term 12 as Jessica.

In the Disney film Encanto, she portrays the lead character Mirabel Madrigal.

Valderrama is a 41-year-old actor, producer, and television personality from the United States.

He is best known for his role as Fez on That ’70s Show.

In the Disney film Encanto, he portrays Agustn Madrigal.

Guerrero, an actress, singer, model, and author from the United States, is 35 years old.

She is best known for her roles on Jane the Virgin as Lina and Orange Is the New Black as Maritza Ramos, an inmate.

In the Disney film Encanto, she plays Isabel Madrigal.

Castillo, a Colombian singer, trombonist, and music producer, is 43 years old.

He is best known for his role in the telenovela series El Joe: The Legend as Wilson Manyoma.

He was also a former member of Grupo Niche’s singing group.

Encanto, a Disney film, stars him as Félix Madrigal.

Cepeda, a Colombian actress, is 47 years old.

Her roles in the telenovela Pobre Diablaplays are her most well-known.

In the Disney film Encanto, she plays Julieta Madrigal.

Darrow, a 26-year-old Cuban-American actress, plays Luisa Madrigal in Disney’s Encanto.

Feliz, 24, is an American actor best known for portraying Alex Wilder in Marvel’s Runaways, a Hulu original series.

In Disney’s Encanto, he portrays Camilo Madrigral.

Gaitán, a Colombian actress and singer, portrays Pepe Madrigal in Disney’s Encanto.

Leguizamo is an actor, comedian, producer, playwright, and screenwriter from the United States.

His popularity stemmed from his role as Luigi in Super Mario Bros.

Bruno is the character he plays…

