Who is James Taylor’s spouse?

JAMES Taylor has had an illustrious career as one of the most successful musicians of all time.

The six-time Grammy winner has had a busy love life as well.

In 1995, James began dating Caroline “Kim” Smedvig, the Boston Symphony Orchestra’s director of public relations and marketing.

They met while he was performing with the Boston Pops Orchestra and John Williams.

On February 18, 2001, they married at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Boston.

Part of their relationship was documented on the album October Road, released in 2002.

On the 4th of July and Caroline, I See You are two of his favorite love songs for his wife.

They moved to Lenox, Massachusetts after the birth of their twin sons Rufus and Henry in April 2001.

Carly Simon, the legendary singer best known for the hit song You’re So Vain, was James’ first wife.

The couple married in 1972 and divorced in 1983 after just over ten years together.

“I would say our relationship is non-existent,” Carly told the press in 2004.

“This isn’t how I want it to be.”

In 1987, she married James Hart, a poet, writer, and businessman, but they divorced in 2007.

Carly began dating surgeon Dr. Richard Koehler in 2008.

At the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist, James married actress Kathryn Walker.

The singer credits his second wife with assisting him in his recovery from heroin addiction.

In 1996, the couple divorced after 11 years of marriage.

Kathryn was previously married to writer Douglas Kenney, who died in 1980 at the age of 33.

For his four marriages, James has four children.

He and his wife Caroline have twins, as mentioned.

During his marriage to Carly Simon, James and Carly had two children.

Sally, their daughter, and Ben, their son, are also musicians.