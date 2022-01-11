Who is Karrueche Tran, Quavo’s rumored new girlfriend?

Former flames Quavo and Karrueche Tran are rekindling romance rumors.

The rapper and the actress previously dated in 2017, and five years later, they were spotted on vacation together.

Despite the fact that Quavo of the Migos and Karrueche Tran have not declared their relationship, sleuths claim the two have spent a lot of time together.

While on vacation in St. Lucia on Friday, January 7, 2022, online users noticed the two posting each other to their Instagram stories.

One can be seen in the other’s posts featured in their separate Instagram stories from the snapshots and videos of their vacation.

The rapper and the model had been romantically linked in 2017 prior to the 2022 reports.

After calling it quits the same year, the two went on to date other people.

In September of 2018, Quavo and Saweetie started dating.

Until 2021, the hip hop duo was in a relationship.

Saweetie announced her breakup from Quavo via Instagram and Twitter on March 9, 2021.

Saweetie shocked fans by announcing their split and accusing the rapper of “betrayal.”

“I’m not married.”

“Too much betrayal and hurt has occurred behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character,” the Best Friend rapper tweeted.

“Presents don’t heal scars, and love isn’t real when it’s shared with other women.”

Following the confirmation that the two were divorced, a video from 2020 surfaced showing the two in a violent altercation.

Karrueche Tran was also a part of a few high-profile relationships.

Tran dated Chris Brown, a musician, from 2011 to 2015, and the two had several on-again, off-again relationships during that time.

Chris Brown was subjected to a five-year restraining order in June of 2017.

From November 2017 to January 2021, Karrueche Tran was dating NFL Giants player Victor Cruz.

