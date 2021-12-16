Who Is Kingpin in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Will He Appear in Episode 5?

Who Is Kingpin in ‘Hawkeye,’ and Will He Appear in Episode 5?

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe speculated that Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, might appear in Hawkeye before it premiered on Disney(plus).

Fisk is Maya Lopez’s adoptive father in the comic books.

Fans assumed that because Maya is in Hawkeye, Kingpin would be as well.

Fans weren’t convinced until episode 3 that the infamous Marvel villain would appear at some point.

So, in Hawkeye Episode 5, did Kingpin finally make an appearance?

[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Hawkeye Season 5 Episode 5.]

Fans of Netflix’s Marvel series are having a good day.

Due to contractual agreements with Disney, Netflix had to cancel Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Punisher, leaving fans devastated.

Since then, many have urged Marvel Studios to bring the shows back on Disney(plus) or to incorporate their characters into various MCU projects.

Marvel has finally granted fans’ wishes almost three years after Daredevil ended.

Vincent D’Onofrio’s character, Kingpin, has returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Hopefully, Kingpin’s cameo in Hawkeye Episode 5 is just the start of the Marvel Netflix actors reprising their roles.

But, for the time being, we can rejoice in the fact that the fan-favorite villain has returned and is up to no good.

In episode 3, Hawkeye teased that Maya had an uncle by showing his hand pinching young Maya’s cheek and laughing.

The show has been dropping hints about his identity and role in the Tracksuit Mafia for quite some time now.

We now know for sure that Kingpin is Maya’s uncle, thanks to Hawkeye Episode 5.

And he appears to be collaborating with Eleanor Bishop.

During the final hour, a great deal of new information was revealed.

Maya was informed by Clint that her boss, Kingpin, was responsible for her father’s death.

Kazi, it appeared, was also on board with the plan.

Kate’s mother was informed of her findings regarding Jack’s involvement with the Tracksuit Mafia by Kate.

Eleanor then informed the authorities, who apprehended Jack.

However, we believe Eleanor framed Jack because she is a member of the Tracksuit Mafia.

Eleanor was found with Kingpin by Yelena Belova at the end of Hawkeye Episode 5.

She sent Kate a photo and told her that…

