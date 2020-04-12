Who is Kristen Stewart Dating?

Update, 04/20/20: Kristen Stewart’s girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer, released the couple’s first official Instagram photo on April 9 to celebrate Stewart’s 30th birthday.

“It is the birthday of my absolute favorite and I wish everyone the volume of a nice feeling that I feel towards them,” wrote Meyer. “It’s a short drive on earth, spend your time with someone who inspires you to be the best version of you and set your shit on fire.“”

The two have been together since the end of last summer after Stewart broke up with her friend Stella Maxwell.



Original, 08/28/19: E! got a rare glimpse into Kristen Stewart’s love life, her new relationship with screenwriter Dylan Meyer and what’s going on between her and her on-off ex Stella Maxwell.

Stewart and Maxwell were photographed when they kissed last month. They’re gone for now, but that doesn’t mean they’re gone for good. E! ‘S source said that “it will always be very easy for Kristen to resort to Stella because they have history and attraction. The chemistry is there and they know each other so well.” The point of sale indicated that they had split up twice in the past 12 months alone.

At the moment Stewart is with Meyer. (Page 6 has photos of them kissing here this month.) “Kristen is spending time with Dylan and is very happy about it,” said the source. “She saw Stella a little while it worked, but now she’s moved on with Dylan.” This source added that Meyer and Stewart are “on both coasts together” and their relationship has a natural lightness.

“Kristen doesn’t hold back at all and loves being with her,” said the source. “They move quickly and always together.”

Back in 2017, Stewart said Harper’s Bazaar Great Britain that she had real feelings for everyone she was with in public. “I was deeply in love with everyone I met,” she said. “Did you think I was faking it? I always really assumed a duality. And really, really, believed in it and never felt confused or struggled. I just didn’t want to make fun of it.”