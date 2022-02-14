Who is La La Anthony, and where did she come from?

Who is La La Anthony, and what is her story?

La La Anthony is well-known as one of Kim Kardashian’s closest friends.

La La Anthony is a TV personality as well as being one of KKW’s best friends.

La La is 39 years old and was born Alani Nicole on June 25, 1982.

Anthony is an author, actress, and television personality.

In the early 2000s, she was also known for hosting the MTV show Total Request Live (TRL).

As one of Kim’s close friends, La La later appeared on the hit reality TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

She’s also appeared in films like Think Like A Man (2012) and Think Like A Man Too (2014), both of which were box office hits.

Anthony also appeared on the television show Power, which ran from 2014 to 2020.

In 2021, she starred in the crime drama BMF (Black Mafia Family).

Anthony has amassed some wealth as a result of her time on screen, which spans over a decade.

La La’s estimated net worth is (dollar)30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Anthony and her NBA player husband, Carmelo Anthony, have a combined net worth of nearly $100 million.

La La filed for divorce from Carmelo in June 2021, but the divorce has not yet been finalized.

Kiyan Carmelo Anthony is the couple’s son.

In November of 2021, La La revealed that she had been diagnosed with a heart condition.

She was diagnosed with PVCs, a heart condition that causes an abnormally fast heart rate.

“I started to feel exhausted, and one day I couldn’t take it any longer.”

La La admitted to the TODAY show, “I was completely out of it.”

“I was rushed to the hospital after feeling dizzy and faint.

I needed a cardiac ablation, in which they go in and find out where the extra heartbeats are coming from and slow them down.”

The actress told TODAY that she has been feeling much better since then.

“Sometimes you have to slow down and put yourself first,” she explained. “If you don’t, you won’t be in good shape for anyone.”

