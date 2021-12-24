Who is LadBaby, and will he have a Christmas song out this year?

What is LadBaby’s name, and will he be releasing a Christmas song this season?

LADBABY is aiming for their FOURTH Christmas No. 1 this year.

With a cover of Starship’s We Built This City, the YouTuber shot to fame in 2018.

Mark Hoyle, AKA LadBaby, is a Nottingham-based blogger and YouTuber.

Before starting to make parenting and budgeting videos, he worked as a graphic designer in London.

He’s also a business owner and the creator of the toolbox lunchbox.

He was named Celebrity Dad of the Year in 2018, beating out Prince William and Liam Payne.

LadBaby has released a song that he hopes will be his fourth Christmas Number One in a row.

Sausage Rolls for Everyone is the title of the song, which features his family once again.

This time, however, the Vlogger has upped his game, and the song includes Elton John and Ed Sheeran.

LadBaby has only released three other songs, including the 2020 song and I Love Sausage Rolls from 2019.

With his song We Built This City…on Sausage Rolls, he beat out Ariana Grande to become the Christmas Number One winner in 2018.

The song was released on Friday, December 14, 2018 in support of the poverty charity The Trussell Trust, and it quickly rose to the top of the charts.

Since 2015, Mark and Roxanne Hoyle have been married.

LadBabyMum is her online moniker as a blogger and YouTuber.

She used to be a beginner free diver in the United Kingdom.

Phoenix, four, and Kobe, born in 2018, are the couple’s children.