Who is Lady Gaga dating these days?

Lady Gaga’s boyfriend/girlfriend?

Since her meteoric rise to fame in 2008, Lady Gaga’s love life has been the subject of much speculation.

Her star is rising, and she is now starring in major films.

Sleuths suspected Lady Gaga and her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper were secretly dating after the Oscars in February 2019.

Gaga used Instagram in January 2020 to flaunt her current beau, entrepreneur Michael Polansky.

“We had a great time in Miami.

“Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!” she captioned her Instagram post revealing her relationship with Polansky.

The actress and Michael Polansky are still dating and were spotted together at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in January 2021.

Taylor Kinney, an actor, was one of her most well-known relationships.

In 2011, the singer met the Chicago Fire actor on set for the music video for Lady Gaga’s song You and I, and the two were rumored to be secretly dating after the shoot.

They kept their relationship under wraps until 2014, when they were photographed together at the Golden Globes after party.

In July of 2016, Lady Gaga and Taylor Kinney announced that they were no longer engaged and had broken up.

Lady Gaga was seen with talent agent Christian Carino several times in early 2017.

Carino drove her to the Super Bowl in 2017, where she was scheduled to perform.

Gaga and Carino confirmed their engagement in November of 2018 after months of engagement rumors swirled around their relationship.

The couple split up in January of 2019, just before the Oscars in February of that year.

