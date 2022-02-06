Who is Larry Jackson, exactly?

Larry Jackson, the former assistant of Kim Kardashian, is a music industry legend and Kanye West’s friend.

Here’s what we know about him so far.

Larry Jackson is Apple Music’s head of content.

Jackson was a founding member of the music streaming service and has collaborated with artists such as Clive Davis, Jimmy Iovine, and Dr. Dre.

Dre is a rapper from the United States.

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, and Whitney Houston are just a few of the artists he has produced.

Jackson began his long-running career in music as an intern at a local radio station when he was 11 years old.

He was a program director by the time he was 17 years old.

He went on to work for BeatsBeats Music as the Chief Content Officer until 2014.

Jackson has also served as the President of Arista RecordsRCA Music Group and as the Executive Vice President of Interscope Records.

Jackson has worked on and directed several award-winning commercials for Apple throughout his career.

Larry Jackson won a Grammy Award in 2009 for his work on Jennifer Hudson’s self-titled debut album.

On Instagram, he has over 228,000 followers.

Kanye West took to Instagram on Sunday, February 6, 2022, to share yet another screenshot from his ongoing public feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Kanye has been posting photos of his divorce from Kim and her allowing their eight-year-old daughter, North, to continue to use TikTok for days.

His post included a text message exchange with Larry Jackson, Kim’s former assistant Stephanie Shepherd’s boyfriend.

“Send me kim number,” Kanye texted.

“Here you go!” Jackson appears to respond, before attaching a contact card for a name labeled “Kim Kardas…”

“THANK YOU @thelarryjackson FOR GIVING ME THE NUMBER OF @kimkardashian,” the caption read.

Stephanie Shepherd worked for Kim Kardashian from 2013 to 2017, first as her personal assistant and then as the Chief Operating Officer of KKW Brands.

Stephanie reportedly admitted to Kourtney Kardashian before she was fired that she had begun to feel “unfulfilled career-wise.”

Stephanie is still close friends with the siblings, and she frequently appears in SKIMS campaigns and Poosh articles.

On Instagram, she has over 1.8 million followers and describes herself as “half of @futureearth,” a club dedicated to educating members about climate and environmental issues.

