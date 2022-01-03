Why Does Lia in ‘Cobra Kai’ Look So Familiar?

What Is Lia’s Role in ‘Cobra Kai,’ and Why Does She Look Familiar?

In ‘Cobra Kai,’ who plays Lia and why does she look so familiar?

Season 4 of Cobra Kai is now available on Netflix, and it’s packed with action, twists, and even some new faces.

Lia, a middle school student, is one of the new characters, and she plays an important role in the rivalry between new character Kenny and Daniel LaRusso’s son, Anthony.

The actress who plays Lia in Cobra Kai may be familiar to Netflix viewers.

[Warning: Minor Cobra Kai Season 4 spoilers follow.]

In Season 4 of Cobra Kai, Kenny (Dallas Dupree Young) moves to West Valley to attend a new school.

He’s excited for his first day, but his excitement quickly turns to embarrassment when Anthony LaRusso (Griffin Santopietro) and his friends bully Kenny on the bus.

Anthony and Kenny almost get into a fight later in gym class.

Lia, Anthony’s long-time friend, steps in and tells Kenny to disregard Anthony’s antics.

Kenny develops feelings for Lia, but there’s a catch: Anthony is also smitten with her.

Anthony and his friends humiliate Kenny online as Lia, prompting him to join Cobra Kai.

Despite the fact that Lia only appears in a few episodes, Kenny and Anthony continue to feud for the majority of the season over her.

Lia doesn’t seem to have romantic feelings for either of them, but she does express an interest in becoming friends with both Anthony and Kenny.

According to IMDb, Milena Rivero stars as Lia.

The young actress, who was born in Miami, Florida, started acting when she was just two years old.

Before Cobra Kai, she starred in two other Netflix hits, Tall Girl and Sweet Girl, in which she played 10-year-old Kimmy and 11-year-old Rachel, respectively.

Tall Girl and Sweet Girl are two of Rivero’s most well-known works, but she has a few other projects under her belt.

She played Milena in the film Huracán and guest-starred as Harper on Perfect Harmony in 2019.

She also appeared in several episodes of Kid Stew, a pre-teen sketch show, as herself between 2018 and 2020.

Rivero’s status for Season 5 of Cobra Kai, which Netflix renewed in August, is still unknown.

Meanwhile, she will star as Sofia in the upcoming remake of the 2006 film The Valet.

The film is currently in post-production and is scheduled for release in 2022.

