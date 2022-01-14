Who is Lilly Ghalichi, the star of Shahs of Sunset?

What is Lilly Ghalichi’s role in Shahs of Sunset?

Lilly Ghalichi made a name for herself after appearing on Bravo’s reality show Shahs of Sunset.

She announced her pregnancy on Instagram on January 14, 2022.

Lilly Ghalichi is a fashion designer, attorney, blogger, and reality television personality who rose to prominence after appearing on Shahs of Sunset.

Neelufar Seyed Ghalichi is her given name. She was born in Houston, Texas.

In addition to being a reality star, Ghalichi is an attorney, a fashion designer, and a blogger.

She moved to Los Angeles after passing the bar exam.

Ghalichi decided to work in the fashion industry rather than pursue a law degree.

Ghalichi first entered the Shahs of Sunset universe as a real estate client of character member Reza Farahan.

Alara Mir, Lilly’s daughter, was born three years ago to her and her husband, Dara Mir.

