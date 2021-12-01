Who is Lisa Oz, Dr. Mehmet Oz’s wife?

Lisa Oz is the wife of Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Dr. Mehmet Oz, a celebrity heart surgeon, has announced that he will run for the open US Senate seat in Pennsylvania as a Republican.

Lisa, his devoted wife, will be by his side throughout the campaign.

Dr. Oz has been a celebrity for years thanks to his television show, but his wife is also a celebrity in her own right.

Lisa is a former actress, bestselling author, and radio host who was born on July 20, 1963.

Throughout her career, she has appeared nearly six times on the New York Times Best Seller list.

Lisa is best known for her books The Oz Family Kitchen and The US: Transforming Ourselves and the Relationships That Matter Most.

She’s also a Reiki master who is passionate about spiritual studies.

That interest has now reached Dr.

Oz’s advice shows, in which he incorporates complementary and alternative medicine.

Lisa earned her bachelor’s degree from Bryn Mawr College.

Her parents introduced her to Oz, who was in medical school at the time.

The couple married six months later and have been together ever since.

In Bryn Athyn, Pennsylvania, the couple married on June 29, 1985.

Daphne Oz, a television host, is one of their four children.

Arabella, Oliver, and Zoe are the other children.

Daphne is the oldest and, like her mother, is a best-selling author on the New York Times.

She’s also a chef and a television host who has won Emmy Awards.

Daphne has also made a name for herself on television, co-hosting ABC’s daytime talk show The Chew for the first six seasons (2011–2017).

