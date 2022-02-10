Who is Loni Love dating right now?

Loni Love has a boyfriend.

LONI Love, star of The Real, discussed how she met her boyfriend with Ellen DeGeneres.

For the past three years, actress James Welsh and I have been in love.

Love created a Christian Mingle account, which allowed her to meet Welsh.

“What makes Christian Mingle different from other dating apps?” Love asked Ellen.

“You know what,” she continued, “I wanted to meet a nice man.”

The two met in August 2018 on the app, according to People.

Love has previously spoken about her relationship in public.

She cried on The Real not long before the Ellen Show when talking about the love and support her boyfriend, Welsh, has given her.

“He’s different, his culture is different from mine,” she explained, “but we know about compatibility when we get together.”

Welsh is best known for his role as Dirty John on the popular television show.

He has a more private life than Love, who appears on The Real every day.

Love, a comedian and daytime talk show host, rose to fame in an unusual way.

She made her comedy debut in 2003 as the runner-up on Star Search.

Love was named a top comedian to watch by Variety in 2009.

She is currently working as a co-host for The Real.

Her first job was as an engineer, and she was born in Detroit, Michigan.

Love went to work as an engineer for Xerox after graduating from college.

She managed to perform stand-up comedy after work for eight years until she finally got her big break.

“Love Him Or Leave Him But Don’t Get Stuck With The Tab,” her first book, was published in 2013 by Simon and Schuster and is full of advice for other comedians.