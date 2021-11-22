Who is Machine Gun Kelly’s baby mama, Emma Cannon, and how old is his daughter?

Machine Gun Kelly’s daughter is how old, and who is his baby mama Emma Cannon?

MACHINE Gun Kelly is in a high-profile relationship with Megan Fox.

The rapper was previously married to Emma Cannon, with whom he shares a daughter.

After celebrating his daughter’s birthday in July, MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, is now the father of a teenager.

Casie, Kelly’s daughter, was born in July of 2009 and is now 12 years old.

While the rapper prefers to keep her out of the spotlight, it’s clear that MGK enjoys spending time with his lady, as the two are frequently seen out and about in Los Angeles together.

Kelly even posted a photo of his daughter wearing a pink “Dad” crown on June 23, 2021.

Casie accompanied her father to the 2021 American Music Awards on Sunday, November 21.

They looked stunning in all-black ensembles as they walked the red carpet together.

Emma Cannon, Kelly’s daughter’s mother, is not in the spotlight like Kelly’s previous celebrity girlfriends.

Because they met before he was famous, little is known about her.

Kelly did post a photo on Instagram in 2013, saying, “Happy Mother’s Day to the best mother I’ve seen first hand.”

Kelly welcomed his daughter into the world when he was only 18 years old, so we know they were in their teenage years when they started dating.

Cannon and Kelly are said to be on good terms despite their split.

Megan Fox and MGK made their debut as cover stars for British GQ Style’s AutumnWinter 2021 issue on October 11, 2021.

The two talked openly about their relationship, admitting that they’ve had their ups and downs.

“It should be light,” Kelly explained, “but we also go to hell with each other.”

“It’s definitely a mix of ecstasy and agony…

I don’t want anyone to think we have everything together.

It wasn’t for no reason that I called it the darkest fairy tale.”

Kelly and Fox went on to explain the origins of their romance, claiming to be the ultimate soulmates.

On September 12, 2021, MTV held its annual Video Music Awards, and as with all good award shows, there was drama.

Kelly was seen slapping a reporter’s microphone at the event after being questioned about his VMAs brawl with UFC fighter Conor McGregor.

“They just told me you had a little scuffle with Conor…” a Variety reporter was heard asking in a video posted on Twitter.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.

wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8″]