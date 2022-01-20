Who is Maggie Carey, Bill Hader’s ex-wife?

Bill Hader, a comedian, was married to Maggie Carey, a film director, for a decade.

The Saturday Night Live alum’s only marriage has been to Carey.

Maggie Carey is a popular American actress, screenwriter, producer, and director.

She has directed comedic short films for television as well as the 2013 feature film The To Do List, which she wrote and directed.

Carey grew up in Boise, Idaho.

Following Jackson Elementary and West Junior High, she graduated from Borah High School in 1993.

Carey used to work as a lifeguard at the Borah pool, and her film The To-Do List was inspired by her experiences there.

In 2007, she and Liz Cackowski co-created The Jeannie Tate Show, an internet sitcom.

Carey was a member of the New York-based improv troupe Upright Citizens Brigade.

In 2011, she wrote and directed skits about female referees supervising children’s soccer games for four episodes of Funny or Die Presents.

Carey married actor Bill Hader in 2006.

They met through a mutual friend in Los Angeles, California.

Hader and Carey, on the other hand, divorced in 2017.

Hader filed for divorce in December of that year, and the two came to an agreement in March of the following year, which was finalized three months later.

Hannah Kathryn was born on October 6, 2009, Harper was born on July 28, 2012, and Hayley Clementine was born on November 15, 2014.

After becoming a father, Hader told Variety in 2019 that he struggled with the demands of being a regular cast member on Saturday Night Live.

“I was a bit of a basket case on Saturday Night Live.”

“At the time, it couldn’t have been easy on my wife.”

I was engrossed in my work and anxious.”

