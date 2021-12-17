Who is Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama?

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson’s baby mama, who is she?

TRISTAN Thompson is expected to give birth to his third child this month, according to reports.

The NBA player has two kids from two different women.

A new paternity lawsuit claims that Tristan Thompson, 30, is expecting a child with Maralee Nichols.

Following allegations that she conceived their child on the NBA player’s 30th birthday in March, Maralee Nichols is due to give birth on Friday, December 3.

He has a daughter named True with ex-girlfriend Khloe Kardashian and a son named Prince with Jordan Craig.

Maralee Nichols, a personal trainer, is 31, according to the Daily Mail.

Tristan Thompson allegedly began seeing Maralee Nichols while he was still dating Khloe Kardashian, according to Maralee Nichols.

Maralee’s accusations surfaced in a child support filing dated December 1, 2021.

Tristan and Maralee give opposing accounts of their history in a court document obtained by The Daily Mail.

Tristan claims he had only one sexual encounter with Maralee in March of 2021, when he was celebrating his 30th birthday in Houston, Texas.

Maralee rebutted his claim by revealing that their affair allegedly began five months before his Houston birthday party in March.

Maralee has spoken out about Tristan’s paternity case in Texas, which was recently dismissed.

Tristan filed a paternity suit against Maralee in a Houston court on Thursday, December 16, and the judge dismissed it.

Maralee claimed in another Los Angeles lawsuit that Tristan is the father of her newborn son, whom she gave birth to earlier this month.

“Many inaccurate and false stories about me have been circulated over the last couple of weeks,” Maralee told E! News.

“I have never released – nor have I directed anyone else to release – any information about Tristan Thompson or any of the litigation in which he is involved.”

“At no time have I spoken to any media outlet or leaked any information to anyone.”

I’m providing this statement because I believe it’s necessary to defend my reputation.”

Maralee stated that she was forced to make the statement due to negative publicity.

“I’ve seen fake stories, unflattering photos of myself, people using photos that aren’t even mine, and people claiming the wrong occupation and age,” Maralee said.

“There have been multiple fake Instagram posts posing as me, making false statements and attaching stock photos of a sonogram and a child (neither of which are mine).”

Maralee, on the other hand, wanted to establish the facts: “These are the facts: I have lived in California since 2019.”

‘I’m not a personal trainer,’ says the narrator.

“It’s been four years since I worked as a personal trainer…

