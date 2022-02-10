Who is Mary Fulling, Neil Cavuto’s wife?

Mary Fulling is Neil Cavuto’s wife.

NEIL Cavuto is a Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network senior vice president, anchor, and managing editor of business news.

Cavuto, 62, has been with Fox News since 1996 and has covered some of the most important stories, including the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001.

Cavuto and his wife Mary Fulling have been married since October 1983.

Tara, 22, and their two adopted sons, Jeremy, 5, and Bradley, 6, are the couple’s three children.

Fulling met her husband while working at the school newspaper at St Bonaventure University.

Cavuto has thanked his wife for her unwavering support over the years as he has struggled with health issues.

In 1987, when his daughter was a toddler, the Fox journalist was diagnosed with Stage 4 Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

Multiple sclerosis was also diagnosed in Cavuto.

Cavuto told the Chicago Tribune in 2005 that Fulling’s positive attitude has helped him manage the disease mentally.

“We just try to keep–not a good sense of humor; you can’t be funny about this sort of thing–but I like to make jokes about things.”

“I joke with her that I use the illness to avoid doing chores at home or putting out the garbage,” he added.

“Then she’ll say, ‘No, you can still wheel the garbage to the front of the house,’ which is exactly what I need.”

Fulling told People in 2002 that her husband’s health problems have made him even more determined to stay active in both his personal and professional lives.

“Neil is 100 percent the opposite of that,” Fulling said of Cavuto.

If anything, he’s working harder now.”

Cavuto admitted in a 2015 interview with NJcom that balancing his busy work schedule was difficult.

He told the outlet, “I haven’t met a mother or father who hasn’t struggled with this issue of balancing home and work.”

“Even the hardest-charging executive – male or female – is unfazed by missing a child’s game or recital.”

I’ve missed a number of such occasions with my daughter and sons over the years.

“That’s why I make it a point to call and inquire about the game.”

Technology has also proven to be a wonderful thing for me.

“I can always connect with the family while on the road or on assignment thanks to Skype and Apple Face Time,” he continued.

“I know it’s cliche to say that quality time is more important than quantity of time, but there’s no substitute for actually being there.”

