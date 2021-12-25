Who is Neil DeGrasse Tyson, and what does he do?

The honorary title “America’s best-known scientist and astrophysicist” has been bestowed upon renowned planetary expert Neil DeGrasse Tyson.

The well-known educator has devoted his life to exploring and explaining the mysteries of our universe to the general public, which he does through numerous media appearances.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson was born and raised in New York City, and has hosted several television shows, including Nova, which he hosted from 2006 to 2011.

Tyson also hosted Cosmos: Possible Worlds, a Fox series that premiered on March 9, 2020.

The science commentator is also known for books like Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, which has become a best-seller.

Star formation, exploding stars, dwarf galaxies, and the structure of the Milky Way are some of Tyson’s professional research topics.

The Hubble Space Telescope, as well as telescopes in California, New Mexico, Arizona, and Chile’s Andes Mountains, provide him with data.

On Twitter, he has 14.3 million followers and posts about everything from quantum physics to how to make a chocolate telescope.

President George W. Bush appointed Tyson to a twelve-member commission to study the US Aerospace Industry’s Future in 2001.

According to the scientist’s bio, the final report paved the way for transportation, space exploration, and national security.

He “might just be the most influential scientist alive today,” according to Penguin Books, because he publicly focuses on answering questions about everything from God to science history, and, of course, aliens.

Alice Young is Neil DeGrasse Tyson's wife.

After years of dating during their college years, the two married in 1988.

Tyson and Alice Young met at the University of Texas at Austin, where they were both students.

Miranda and Travis, the couple’s two children, were born to them.

Neil DeGrasse Tyson has long been a public figure in the field of planetary science.

Tyson is valued at (dollar)5 million by CelebrityNetWorth.

The astrophysicist and television host is also a New York Times best-selling author, with books like Astrophysics For People In A Hurry and Accessory To War: The Unspoken Alliance Between Astrophysics And The Military among his works.

Death By Black Hole: And Other Cosmic Conundrums, Origins: Fourteen Billion Years of Cosmic Evolution, Space Chronicles: Facing The Ultimate Frontier, and The Pluto Files: The Rise And Fall Of America’s Favorite Planet are some of his other works.

Astrophysics For Young People In A Hurry, StarTalk: Everything You Ever Needed To Know About Space Travel, Sci-Fi The Human Race, The Universe, And Beyond, and The Sky Is Not The Limit: Adventures Of An Urban Astrophysicist are some of Tyson’s other books.

