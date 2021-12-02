Who is on the list of ASAP Rocky’s ex-girlfriends?

Who has dated ASAP Rocky?

RAPPER ASAP Rocky kept his fans guessing about who he’s dating until he revealed it during a GQ interview.

ASAP Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, has dated a number of Hollywood’s biggest stars.

Iggy Azalea, another rapper, was the first celebrity ASAP Rocky was linked to.

Between June 2011 and June 2012, the Australian superstar dated Rocky for about a year.

In 2012, rapper ASAP Rocky was rumored to be dating singer Rita Ora.

From 2012 to 2014, Rocky dated Chanel Iman, a former Victoria’s Secret Angel and supermodel.

Tahiry Jose, a New York City star, dated ASAP Rocky for a long time from 2014 to 2017.

In February 2017, ASAP Rocky was rumored to be dating Sophie Brussaux aka Rosee Divine, a French adult film actress.

In November 2015, there were rumors that the famous rapper was dating makeup mogul Kylie Jenner, but the relationship was never officially confirmed.

By July 2016, however, ASAP Rocky was dating Kendall Jenner, her sister.

Before calling it quits, the couple lasted just over a year together.

After her split from longtime boyfriend Hassan Jameel in January 2020, rumors about ASAP Rocky and Rihanna resurfaced seven years later.

A source told E! that the two were just friends at the time, but by November 2020, another source told Page Six that they were dating after Rihanna featured ASAP Rocky in her Fenty Skin campaign.

ASAP Rocky did not confirm his feelings for Rihanna until a May 2021 interview with GQ Magazine, where he referred to her as “the love of my life” and “my lady.”

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were back in the news in December 2021, after the superstar was named a national hero of Barbados. Many fans believe they are expecting their first child together.

Despite rumors, it’s still unclear whether Rhianna is expecting a child because neither of them has publicly confirmed the news.

