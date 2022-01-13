Who is Oti Mabuse from Dancing on Ice?

Oti Mabuse, the star of Dancing on Ice, is who?

With appearances on The Greatest Dancer and Celebrity Masterchef, Oti Mabuse, a two-time Strictly winner, has become a TV sensation.

Oti has also aided in the development of a successful television career by serving as a judge on shows such as The Masked Dancer and, more recently, Dancing on Ice.

Here is everything you need to know about the professional dancer.

Oti Mabuse, a professional dancer, is a 31-year-old who rose to fame on BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Oti was born in Pretoria, South Africa, and unlike many of the other members of the Strictly family, she did not start dancing professionally at a young age.

Oti studied civil engineering at university before pursuing a career in professional dancing, following in the footsteps of her sister Motsi, who is a professional ballroom dancer and is nine years her senior.

Oti has received numerous awards since the beginning of her career, including first place in the German Championship Freestyle Latin competition.

She was paired with boxer Anthony Ogogo in the thirteenth season of the show in 2015, but she did not make it past week three.

The show’s standout performers were Oti and Hollyoaks hunk Danny Mac, who topped the leaderboard seven times on their way to the finals.

Oti has appeared on a number of TV shows and is likely to have earned a sizable paycheck for her work on screen.

Her exact net worth is unknown, but professionals on Strictly Come Dancing can earn up to £50,000 per year, according to reports.

The judges on the BBC show, on the other hand, are said to earn significantly more than their counterparts.

Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Anton Du Beke, who make between £150,000 and £250,000 per series, are reportedly paid between £150,000 and £250,000.

Oti’s net worth is expected to rise as a result of her new role on The Masked Dancer.

Despite the fact that she was originally paired with Jamie Laing, Oti and Kelvin Fletcher were crowned champions of Strictly Come Dancing 2019.

Because the first episode of the show was pre-recorded, she and the Made in Chelsea star appeared in it.

Oti was given a new partner after Jamie was injured and had to withdraw from the competition.

Kelvin, fortunately for Oti, picked up dancing quickly and helped her win her first season of Strictly Come Dancing.

She then became the first professional to successfully defend her Strictly title, assisting comedian Bill Bailey in a stunning victory in 2020.

Since the competition’s inception 17 years ago, the 55-year-old has been the competition’s oldest winner.

Oti had some previous experience with dance on the…

