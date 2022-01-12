Who is Redmond Parker, and where did he come from?

Ranch Rules, a new E! reality show, will premiere back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 9 and 10 p.m. ET.

Redmond Parker is one of the famous offspring of well-known celebrities.

Ray Parker Jr., a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter best known for writing and singing the Ghostbusters theme song, has a son named Redmond Parker.

According to People, Redmond understands what it takes to be a dedicated and diligent worker as an actor and businessman, which he brings to the series.

Beauty and the Baller, Jax (plus) James, and Transparent are among his credits, according to People.

On Instagram, the businessman has over 13.7k followers.

Relatively Famous includes the following characters in addition to Parker:

In the series, eight famous kids are sent to a working ranch in Steamboat Springs, Colorado.

The cast is trading in designer labels for chaps and cowboy boots as they set out to prove that they are more than just their famous last names, according to the series’ synopsis.

“The ranch owners task them with all the outrageous, messy, and challenging jobs that come with working on a ranch during their 30-day stay.”

The group connects over their shared, unique experiences growing up with famous parents as they navigate their unfamiliar and often uncomfortable living situations.

“As some bond and others butt heads, the bunkhouse quickly heats up with drama and hookups.

The crew wonders who will sink or swim as they race to reach the enormous goal of reopening beautiful Saddleback Ranch to the public during long, exhausting days of hard labor.”