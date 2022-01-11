Who is Sagitarrius’ soulmate, and who does he find sexually appealing?

Who is Sagitarrius’ soulmate, and who is he attracted to sexually?

Sagitarrius, who is born between November 22nd and December 22nd, is ruled by principles and rarely makes decisions based solely on emotions.

Sagittarius is known for being a seeker of knowledge and experience, with a positive outlook and many goals.

Because of these characteristics, Sagittarius is a very independent sign, so a partner who can match their curiosity for the world or introduce them to new depths to explore is ideal.

They are prone to falling in love quickly and frequently because they recognize that all feelings, including love, are fleeting and they have no desire to possess it.

However, they dislike the idea of giving up their independence, so they are more likely to fall in love with the concept of a person rather than the person themselves.

Sagittarians are drawn to those who enjoy physical activities, thoughtful conversation, and sharing ideas.

Leo, Aries, Gemini, and Libra are the signs that make the best partners for Sagittarius.

Because they are both fire signs, Sagitarrius and Aries make a fiery match.

They are both sincere to a fault, but Sagitarrius’ wit and Aries’ seriousness can clash at times.

They will, however, fall deeply and sincerely in love if they do fall in love.

Because they are both looking for someone to complete them mentally and intellectually, Gemini and Sagitarrius will get along swimmingly.

Rather than wild sexual attraction, their relationship is built on personality and friendship.

They tend to stay friends after a breakup and form long-lasting bonds.

Leo and Sagitarrius are both fire signs, with one fixed and the other mutable. They complement each other almost perfectly.

They are both extremely passionate about their dreams and goals, and this shared passion shows in the bedroom.

Libra and Sagitarrius have a strong desire to socialize and engage in physical activity.

They share a sense of adventure and optimism that only a few other zodiac signs can understand.

This is a simple partnership because they share a common sense of diplomacy.

