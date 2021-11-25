Who Is Salma Hayek’s ‘Psychic’ Character Pina Auriemma in ‘House of Gucci’?

House of Gucci is a story about betrayal, power, and murder that centers on the Gucci family.

Patrizia Reggiani, played by Lady Gaga, is the wife of Maurizio Gucci, played by Adam Driver.

Salma Hayek, who is currently starring in Eternals as Ajak, has a small role in the film as Giuseppina “Pina” Auriemma.

Auriemma’s friendship with Reggiani led to a heinous, tragic story of murder for hire, and both women ended up in prison.

But who is Pina Auriemma, exactly?

Auriemma was born in Naples, Italy, and became famous for her psychic dial-in television show.

She met Patrizia and Maurizio Gucci at a mud bath and hot springs spa on an Italian island.

Reggiani and she became friends and frequented each other’s company.

Auriemma grew up in a family that worked in the food industry.

The two women spent summers in Capri, according to Sara Gay Forden’s book The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamour, and Greed, and Reggiani loved Auriemma’s tarot card readings.

They were even on the same flight.

They became so close that Auriemma went into business with Gucci at one point.

“Patrizia persuaded Maurizio to allow Pina to open a Gucci franchise in Naples, which she ran for several years before handing over to an associate,” Forden wrote.

“When Allegra was born in 1981, Pina was at Patrizia’s bedside.

Patrizia turned to Pina for comfort after Maurizio left.

Pina talked Patrizia out of it when she became depressed enough to consider suicide.”

Auriemma is also the one who assisted Reggiani in the assassination of Maurizio.

She contacted an old friend, Ivano Savioni, who set up a meeting with the would-be assassin.

Reggiani cheated Auriemma and the hired killers out of their money, according to police, who pieced things together with the help of an informant.

When money became an issue, their plan began to unravel.

They were all apprehended eventually.

Reggiani received a 29-year sentence for his role, while Auriemma received a 25-year sentence.

She spent 13 years in prison.

Because House of Gucci has gotten so much attention, Auriemma has gotten a lot of attention as well.

She spoke on Barbara D’Urso’s talk show in Italy in March 2021, after appearing in a discovery(plus) documentary about the case.

Auriemma apologized for her actions and admitted that she hasn’t spoken to Reggiani since their arrests.

In prison, they didn’t speak, and she stated that she never wants to…

