Who is Shauna Rae, the star of TLC’s new reality show, ‘I Am Shauna Rae’?

Who Is Shauna Rae, the Star of TLC’s New Reality Series, ‘I Am Shauna Rae’?

Shauna Rae has a big personality despite her diminutive stature.

The 22-year-old, who stands 3-feet 10-inches tall, is the star of TLC’s new reality series I Am Shauna Rae, which premieres in January.

11th.

It revolves around her life as a young woman with the body of an eight-year-old but the desire to live as an independent adult.

TLC has just renewed ‘I Love a Mama’s Boy’ for a third season.

Shauna Rae was diagnosed with a rare type of brain cancer when she was just six months old.

Her cancer was cured, but her growth was stunted as a result of her treatment.

Chemotherapy rendered her pituitary gland almost dormant, resulting in a childlike appearance and a height of under four feet.

In a teaser for I Am Shauna Rae, she explains, “People think I’m just a regular little girl doing regular little girl things with my fun, crazy family.”

“However, the truth is that I am not a small child.”

I’m a woman, and I’m not going to lie to you: I’m

“I’m a 22-year-old woman trapped inside an 8-year-old body.”

Shauna Rae may appear to be a child, but she is an adult.

And she wants others to see her as one.

“I desperately want to be treated like a grown-up,” she says in the teaser, despite the fact that she is physically incapable of doing so.

However, this can be difficult.

Her parents still treat her like a child on occasion.

She confesses, “I can’t go anywhere without them asking me questions.”

She also tries online dating in the teaser, but that can be a minefield.

She says, “I attract creeps, ***holes, and idiots.”

“It’s nerve-wracking to put myself out there like this.”

However, in order to find happiness, you must take some risks.”

Shauna Rae discussed what she hopes viewers will take away from watching I Am Shauna Rae in an interview with Trib Live.

“I want to reach out to people who have other types of dwarfism or disabilities and don’t feel like they have anyone on their side,” she said.

“Because that’s what I’m all about, I really want it to be a positive, body-empowering, female empowerment type of thing.”

I’m in this small body, and I’m a woman, and I expect to be treated as such. I want everyone to be respected, regardless of their differences.”

She also complimented…

Short entertainment news from Infosurhoy.