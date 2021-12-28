Who is the 2021 Royal Child with the Most Googled Name?

In the year 2021, the royal children made a lot of news.

The births of Princess Eugenie’s son, August Philip Hawke Brooksbank, and Princess Beatrice’s daughter, Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, added to the British royal family.

The royal couple also welcomed their second child, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince George, the oldest son of Prince William and Kate Middleton, delighted fans by attending the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Final at Wembley Stadium.

So, which of the young royals did fans search for the most this year? Continue reading to find out.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s daughter was born in 2021, and it made headlines.

The couple released a statement on their Archewell website announcing her arrival:

“On June 4th, we were blessed with the birth of our daughter… She is everything we could have hoped for, and we are eternally grateful for the love and prayers we’ve received from all over the world.”

Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this particularly difficult time for our family.”

Lilibet Diana was her duke and duchess’s name.

Her middle name is Princess Diana’s, and her first name is Queen Elizabeth’s, whose family nickname is Lilibet.

Despite the media attention following her birth, Lilibet was not the most Googled royal child.

This year, Prince George was the most popular royal name on search engines.

The future king ranked higher than his siblings, according to Design Bundles, which compiled the data for the most-Googled royal child.

With over 200,000 Google searches, George is the most popular royal kid on Instagram, with 693,353 hashtags.

Princess Charlotte, his younger sister, is the second most popular royal child, with five times the number of Instagram hashtags and searches as the following royal children.

Prince Louis, the Cambridge children’s youngest, finished third.

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, Harry and Meghan’s son, came in fourth with the most searches in 2021.

Princess Leonor, King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia’s eldest daughter and heir to the Spanish throne, is the world’s fifth most Googled royal youngster in 2021.

She is the Sussexes’ daughter after Leonor.

Lili has already generated 42,000 monthly searches and over 10,300 Instagram followers in just six months…

