Is it true that ice cream was invented by someone?

ICE CREAM is a popular frozen dessert all over the world.

Every year, the average American consumes about 23 pounds of ice cream and other frozen desserts.

In 1700, The Art Of Making Ices, a French cookbook, published the first ice cream recipe.

Prior to that, in 1660, a Sicilian man named Francesco Procopio sold the first gelato to the general public in Paris.

At Cafe Procope, Paris’ first cafe, Procopio introduced the dish of frozen milk, cream, eggs, and butter.

The first ice cream parlor in the United States opened in New York in 1776, and the first ice cream advertisement appeared in the New York Gazette in 1777.

However, it wasn’t until the second half of the nineteenth century, when mechanical refrigeration made ice cream a treat for the masses rather than a luxury for the wealthy, that ice cream became a treat for all.

Jacob Fussell, a Baltimore milk dealer, began the industrial manufacture of ice cream in the late 1800s so that even the poor could enjoy it.

Later, in 1958, Dominic Facchino founded Mr Whippy in Birmingham, England, based on the 1956 American Mr Softe, with only six pink and cream trucks playing Greensleeves.

Other ice drinks and desserts had existed for millennia, but these were more sorbet-like.

Snow-frozen desserts first appeared in China over 5,000 years ago, and then in Egypt.

In China, between 618 and 697 AD, an ice cream-like food was first consumed.

For King Tang of Shang, ice men assisted in the preparation of a buffalo milk, flour, and camphor dish.

Alexander the Great enjoyed snow and ice flavored with honey and nectar, and King Solomon is said to have enjoyed an iced beverage or two.

Nero, Claudius, and Caesar, all Roman emperors, enjoyed snow flavored with fruits and juices.

Marco Polo may have brought a recipe for the iced drink Sherbet to Italy from the Far East.

In the 17th century, King Charles I of England had “cream ice” brought to his table.

When Catherine de Medici married King Henry II in the 16th century, she introduced frozen desserts to France.

It’s unclear if the last two royal treats were sorbets or ice creams.

People became more inventive after ice cream became mass-produced.

With the invention of the ice cream soda, or soda float, in 1874, the American soda fountain shop was born.

In response to religious skepticism,

