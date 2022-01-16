Who Is the Madrigal Family’s Most Powerful Member, According to ‘Encanto’?

‘Encanto’: Who Is the Madrigal Family’s Most Powerful Member?

The Madrigal family lives in a magical house together.

Almost every family member possesses extraordinary abilities.

All except Mirabel, that is.

What do we know about the Madrigal family from the Disney 2021 film Encanto?

Encanto, a Disney film directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda and featuring music by Lin-Manuel Miranda, told the story of a powerful Colombian family.

Each member of this family received a gift thanks to Abuela’s magical candle, as explained during “The Family Madrigal.”

Despite the fact that it began with Abuela, the siblings Julieta, Pepa, and Bruno were the first to receive gifts.

Julieta’s food healed any ailments, while Pepa’s mood controlled the weather.

The Madrigal family kept quiet about Tio Bruno, but rumor has it that he can see into the future.

Pepa had three kids with her husband.

Dolores, the oldest child, had superhuman hearing, and Camilo, her younger brother, had shapeshifting abilities.

Antonio, the eldest brother, was able to communicate with animals.

Julieta and her husband had three daughters, the eldest two of whom played the roles of “beauty and brawn,” with Isabela embodying the beauty with her chlorokinesis, or the ability to summon and grow plants.

Luisa, who possessed superhuman strength, was the embodiment of brawn.

Mirabel, Julieta’s third child, was not given any magical gifts.

Everyone in the Madrigal family has a lot of power.

However, it is up to the fans to decide who is the most powerful.

Unlike Marvel and The Incredibles characters, these Disney characters used their superpowers to do mundane tasks rather than fight villains.

Luisa’s tenacity allowed her to collect donkeys and even relocate churches.

Julieta’s arepas provided relief from her husband’s bee stings.

Camilo used his gift to get seconds of food, even if it was only for himself.

However, not all of these gifts were beneficial.

Pepa has the ability to create hurricanes like the one that ruined her wedding day.

Bruno’s present was not well-received.

Nonetheless, his visions were a reliable way of predicting whether someone would go bald or whether another person’s fish would die.

Maribel may not have been given a magical gift, but her bravery was the key to her family’s survival.

Maribel’s family would be without their magic and their home if she died.

Abuela was powerless as well, but without her and Abuelo’s sacrifice, none of her children or grandchildren would have received their inheritance.

She eventually discovered that the best gift she had received wasn’t…

